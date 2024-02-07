GEORGE TOWN, Feb 7 — Although Penang has raised its water tariff, it is still the second-lowest average domestic tariff in Malaysia after Terengganu, said Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer K. Pathmanathan.

He said the new average rate for domestic consumption up to 35 cubic metres (m³) per month is RM0.86 for every m³, which is 1,000 litres, and the minimum charge per month is RM6.20.

“The new domestic water rate in Penang was billed effective Feb 1, which is in line with the new Federal Government Regulation published on Jan 31.

“The PBAPP 2023 data shows that about 77.3 per cent or 460,350 of the 590,290 domestic water users in Penang were billed for the use of 35 m³ or less last year,” he said in a statement today.

He added that through the new tariff, new rates were set for other types of water usage that were charged from Feb 1, namely the rate for bulk domestic water supply services is a flat rate of RM1.73 per m³ and a minimum charge of RM17.30 per month.

Pathmanathan said bulk domestic is the use of water through bulk meters, especially by property management bodies responsible for high-rise residential buildings, gated communities, estate quarters and government quarters.

He said the rate for non-domestic water supply services, which is 0 to 35 m³ is RM1.57 per m³ while above 35 m³ is RM2.17 per m³ and the minimum charge is RM15.70 per month.

“The rate for water supply services for houses of worship and welfare institutions is a flat rate of RM0.67 per m³ and a minimum charge of RM6.70 per month while for shipping it’s a flat rate of RM7.07 per m³ and a minimum charge of RM70.70 per month,” he said.

He said the PBA group of companies expects to generate an additional income of RM86 million this year as a result of the implementation of the new rate and that it would be mainly used to finance water supply infrastructure development projects in Penang.

“Among the infrastructure development projects are the new 1,350-millimetre Sungai Perai “river-crossing” pipeline across the river, pipeline replacement projects and critical new pipelines statewide as well as urgent projects outlined in Penang’s Water Contingency Plan 2030 (WCP 2030) to ensure water supply sufficiency until 2030,” he said.

Last month, Syarikat Air Terengganu (SATU) chief executive officer Ts Abdul Karim Endut said the new water tariff for domestic users in Terengganu had been increased by 16 sen, including electricity charges for every m³ effective Feb 1 and the adjustment would see the minimum charges for domestic users to rise from RM4 to RM5.80 per month. — Bernama