KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A company director lost RM11,130,123 in a cryptocurrency investment scheme called “CCERX” advertised on Facebook last September.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) deputy director (Investigation) Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said the loss was the single largest case of crypto-investment fraud.

“The 60-year-old man lodged a police report on January 30 at a police station in Sentul, following which police launched an investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said today.

Rohaimi said since last November, police had received 124 reports from victims of investment fraud nationwide involving a total loss of RM90,364,463.08.

Police have since identified 73 companies, 83 bank accounts belonging to companies and businesses and one individual bank account used in this fraud.

He advised anyone still engaged in the “CCERX” investment scheme to cease at once and file a police report, while people who want to invest in cryptocurrency transactions should check the legitimacy of the service before doing so. — Bernama

