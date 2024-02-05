KUANTAN, Feb 5 — A shop assistant was devastated to discover that he lost RM521,000 to a non-existent investment.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 39-year-old man was initially attracted to join a stock investment scheme that promised a 15 per cent profit through a Facebook page last December.

He said the victim then registered through the “JTFSE” website which is a stock platform for investment before successfully withdrawing a profit of RM1,000 from investing a total of RM50,000.

“Next, he pooled savings and loans from family members to transfer a sum of RM521,000 through 15 transactions to four different accounts from January 25 to last Saturday.

“However, the victim realised that he had been cheated after failing to withdraw a profit amounting to RM1,767,258 through the website," he said today.

He said the victim lodged a police report at the Bentong police headquarters yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Meanwhile, Yahaya advised the public to always be wary of investment schemes that promise lucrative profits. — Bernama

