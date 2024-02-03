SIBU, Feb 3 — The Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) will collaborate with Universiti Teknologi Sarawak (UTS) in developing and offering training programmes in technical skills and entrepreneurship for the vulnerable community in Sibu and its surrounding areas.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said this was made possible through an exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between HRD Corp, represented by its chief executive Datuk Wira Shahul Dawood, and UTS, represented by its vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Khairuddin Abdul Hamid.

HRD Corp and UTS will offer skill development programmes in practical electrical wiring and installation; smart home technology, including areas like the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart home systems, integration of smart home devices; and entrepreneurship skills covering business planning, basic strategies, financial literacy including budgeting, as well as marketing fundamentals and branding.

According to Sim, the training programmes would be offered to the low-income community, individuals with less fortunate educational backgrounds, and people with disabilities in Sibu and its surrounding areas.

The programmes are to equip them with electrical and electronic knowledge and skills required by industries, in line with the Sarawak government’s aspiration under the Sarawak Corridor of Renewal Energy (SCORE).

“This collaboration will also help provide a stable supply of technical experts who can work in various energy sub-sectors, especially in smart home technology,” he said at the ceremony on the exchange of MoU at UTS here today.

Sim said the Human Resources Ministry supports Sarawak’s need to produce skilled workers in the relevant field and will explore opportunities to involve artificial intelligence (AI) skills alongside courses related to innovative solutions for renewable and efficient energy in the future.

He also believed that the MoU is timely as Sarawak is expected to attract investments worth RM300 billion in the renewable energy sector, aligning with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), which anticipates investments worth RM2 trillion in the sector nationwide by 2050.

This focus has also led to an increased demand for smart and energy-efficient homes in Sarawak, creating a high demand for engineers and electrical and electronic technicians to implement related projects.

UTS and HRD Corp, in collaboration with grassroots community organisations, employer associations, as well as local community leaders and industries, have identified individuals and groups that will pioneer the programme. The first introductory classes are scheduled to be held between February 17 and March 2.

The MoU exchange ceremony was witnessed by Sarawak Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang Ming Tee, Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yieng and Sibu Member of Parliament Oscar Ling Chai Yew. — Bernama