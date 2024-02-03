KUCHING, Feb 3 — The construction of a bypass channel to ease the volume of water from the Sarawak River to Batang Salak is currently in the pipeline, revealed Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said this is part of the flood mitigation project in the state to solve the issue of flash floods, particularly in Kuching.

“In the event of a high tide accompanied by heavy rain upstream, the Sarawak River can be quickly overwhelmed by the volume of water. We hope with this channel, the volume of water will be distributed to Batang Salak,” he said when met by reporters today at a Chinese New Year celebration at SUPP hall in Sungai Tengah, Matang here.

He added these flood mitigation projects in the state will be carried out in phases, depending on the availability of funds.

Fadillah said Sibu has already seen the completion of several pump stations as part of the Sibu Flood Mitigation plan.

“That is why today, we are hearing less and less about flash floods in Sibu,” he said.

Earlier, Fadillah along with his wife Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir presented contributions to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

In his speech, Fadillah said such programmes will instil and strengthen the harmonious relationships of people of different ethnicities and religions.

He added the contribution of angpows and oranges is a symbolic gesture to show love and care among each other.

“These are the uniqueness and strength of Sarawak,” said the Petra Jaya MP.

Also present was Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman. — Borneo Post