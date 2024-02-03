IPOH, Feb 3 — A black panther was successfully captured early this morning after entering a trap set by the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) in Felda Lasah, Sungai Siput Utara.

State Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim said the estimated four-year-old female panther, weighing approximately 30 kilogrammes, was in good health but had a wound on its head, believed to be the result of colliding with the trap.

“This trap was set on November 20 last year following complaints of tiger attacks on the residents’ livestock,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) had been contacted for further action, and it was proposed that the panther be released back into the Gerik Reserve Forest.

Ongoing efforts are being planned and implemented to ensure the safety of the residents, he said. — Bernama

