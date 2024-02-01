JOHOR BARU, Feb 1 — The Johor government will ensure that the quality of life of the Johoreans becomes a priority, especially concerning facilities and basic needs.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, in a post on his official Facebook page, said that Johor is the first state to coordinate with agencies from the federal government in implementing high-impact projects.

He added that, while chairing the meeting regarding the high-impact projects, he was informed that the development of several projects in the state have been running according to the schedule set.

“The projects include the Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) project, which has achieved 61.1 per cent progress so far, and the Gemas-Johor Baru Electrified Double Track Project (PLBEGJB), currently at 96.02 per cent.

“Other projects include the upgrade of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) Phase 1 Senai (North)-Sedenak, which is currently in the design phase, with construction scheduled to start in June 2024, and the project to upgrade the Senai-Desaru Highway (SDE) is scheduled to start in March 2024,” he said today.

He also expressed hope that all these efforts will go smoothly and receive continuous support from all parties at all levels, and ultimately yield the best results for the Johoreans. — Bernama

