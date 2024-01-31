JOHOR BARU, Jan 31 — Thousands of individuals in Johor gathered along the streets, spanning from Istana Bukit Serene to Senai International Airport (LTAS) in Kulai, as early as 6.30am, to witness the momentous departure of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim to Kuala Lumpur to take the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia.

Dressed in full ceremonial attire, His Majesty departed Istana Bukit Serene in an official vehicle at 7.45 am, accompanied by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, as the minister in attendance, and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

About 30,000 people, including school students, state civil servants and the public observed Sultan Ibrahim’s departure.

The crowd gathered along the route leading to LTAS, at locations such as Taman Scientex Utama Senai, Taman Aman, Pekan Senai and the LTAS Mosque, extending until the Senai Royal Hangar.

Advertisement

The entire journey took about an hour.

Upon arriving at LTAS, His Majesty was welcomed by state dignitaries, headed by Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, alongside State Assembly members and state government officers.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim boards his private plane headed to Subang Air Base, at the the Senai International Airport January 31, 2024. — Picture courtesy of Department of Information Malaysia

Advertisement

Before the royal entourage departed for Kuala Lumpur on His Majesty’s private plane, Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad led the prayer recitation, followed by the chanting of ‘Daulat Tuanku’ three times by Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja Colonel (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Perang Musa.

The plane took off to Subang Air Base at 9am. — Bernama