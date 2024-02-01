KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 1 — The number of flood victims in Terengganu remains at 463 people, involving 149 families, at two relief centres (PPS) in Dungun as of 8am today.

The Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said 237 of the victims, from 88 families, are at a PPS at the Kampung Pasir Raja Community Hall, while 226 others (61 families) are at the PPS at the Kampung Shukor Multipurpose Hall.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director in Terengganu, Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Mohd Rosman Abdullah said although the flood water has receded and the weather is fine, the victims are still at the PPS as they are in the process of cleaning their homes and belongings.

Both the PPS are expected to be closed this Saturday, he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama

