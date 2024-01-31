ALOR SETAR, Jan 31 — The water supply disruption in several areas in Langkawi has been due to insufficient raw water sources for processing, resulting from the El Nino phenomenon affecting the country, especially in the northern part of the peninsula, says Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA).

The Kedah water concessionaire in a statement today informed that among the affected areas on the island were Pekan Kuah, Kisap, Kilim, Perana, Bayas, Ulu Melaka, Temoyong, Pantai Cenang, Pantai Tengah and surrounding areas.

“As is known, the long and dry drought season, scientifically known as the El Nino phenomenon, is currently affecting our country, especially in the northern part of Peninsular Malaysia.

“This phenomenon has caused the water levels of Sungai Melaka in Langkawi to decrease, indirectly making it difficult for Sada to meet the increasing demand for treated water by consumers, especially during holiday and school seasons,” it said.

Sada said at present, the production levels at all Sada Water Treatment Plants (LRA) in Langkawi showed a declining trend and it was expected to continue until the water levels in Sungai Melaka returned to normal.

“The increase in the number of leakages in the undersea pipes that supply treated water to Langkawi from LRA Sungai Baru, (Perlis) also affects the distribution of treated water to consumers,” said Sada.

Therefore, the company advised users to be prudent in using the water when carrying out daily activities, especially during the expected prolonged dry season, to ensure the continuous supply of treated water without disruption.

Members of the public with complaints or inquiries can contact the Sada hotline at 1300-88-0017 or the Langkawi Operations Room at 04-9610546. — Bernama