GEORGE TOWN, Jan 31 — Water supply has resumed for about 25,000 consumers on Penang island, less than a day after the scheduled water supply interruption (SWSI) commenced.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) said the recovery of water supply for 84 per cent of the 120,000 consumers affected by the SWSI is proceeding ahead of schedule.

“PBAPP estimates that about 25,000 consumers in south-west district and three areas in north-east district have received some water supply, albeit with low water pressure,” it said in a statement issued today.

PBAPP said it is doing its best to pump as much water as possible from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant to Penang Island.

Advertisement

“Our personnel are also rushing to re-activate major pumping houses, adjust valves, refill empty reservoirs and clear ‘air locks’ so as to optimise water distribution,” it said.

A SWSI affecting about 120,000 consumers in the south-west district of the Penang island started at 11.30pm last night.

The SWSI was to allow the installation of diversion pipelines to replace the leaking underwater pipeline at Sungai Perai.

Advertisement

Installation works were completed early this morning, according to PBAPP statement released at about 4am.

Last Tuesday, a huge leak sprung at the 1,350mm underwater pipeline on the riverbed of Sungai Perai, leading to a sudden water supply disruption that affected about 120,000 consumers on the south-west district of Penang island.

PBAPP implemented Plan A to re-clamp the pipeline and the works was completed on Friday (January 26) but it was still leaking.

PBAPP then announced Plan B, which was to connect two new 600mm pipelines to divert water from the underwater pipeline.

The two new pipelines are short-term measures pending plans to fully replace the underwater pipeline at Sungai Perai with one above the river.