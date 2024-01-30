PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — The Tribunal for Housing and Strata Management (TPPS) solved 11,361 cases last year compared to 9,617 in 2022, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said today.

He said the figure amounted to 99.87 per cent and was the highest number achieved in the ministry’s history.

“I am proud to announce we have successfully settled 11,361 cases last year,” he said in a news conference at his ministry here.

He added that of the total cases, 10,030 cases dealt with strata management while 1,331 cases involved home buyers’ claims.

He said 1,500 cases were filed through the Electronic Tribunal Strata Management System (e-TPS), from its September 2023 launch date until December.

Nga said that e-TPS has shown to be more convenient to the public to file their claims by saving on time and cost.

The TPPS is a system to adjudicate claims and solve disputes between home buyers with the property management over strata titles.

The tribunal’s key performance indicator was to solve the disputes involving home buyers within 110 days of their cases being filed, and 150 days for strata management cases.