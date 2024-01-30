MIRI, Jan 30 — The body of an unidentified woman, believed to be a foreigner, was found at the riverside at Jalan Krokop 10 here yesterday.

Miri District Police Chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement last night said police received a report about the discovery from the public at 9.03am.

“Acting on the report, a team from the Miri Central Police Station went to the scene and found a fully-clothed woman lying unconscious,” he added.

Alexson said the woman, who is believed to be around 34 years old, was pronounced dead by paramedics from Miri Hospital at the scene.

“Examinations conducted on the deceased’s body and the scene found no criminal elements and the body was transported to the Miri Hospital Forensic Department for a postmortem to determine the cause of death.”

Alexson advised the public not to make any speculation regarding the case because it will interfere with their investigation.

“Those who have any information related to this case are requested to channel it to the nearest police station,” he said. — Borneo Post Online