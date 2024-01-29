KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — A total of 698 flood victims at six relief centres (PPS) are recorded in Terengganu, Pahang and Johor as of noon today.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), 647 of the victims, involving 194 families, are at a PPS in Dungun, Terengganu compared with 923 people from 275 families this morning.

In Pahang, the number of victims also dropped to 22 people from five families at a PPS in Rompin, while in Johor the number of victims remained at 29 people from nine families at one PPS in Kota Tinggi.

Meanwhile, some rivers are still at a dangerous level, among them are Sungai Johor at Kota Tinggi (Johor); Sungai Kedah at Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas (Kelantan); Sungai Rompin and Sungai Pahang (Pahang); Sungai Arau (Perlis); Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah); Sungai Klang in Petaling (Selangor); Sungai Dungun and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

Nadma also informed that 19 roads are closed due to floods, damaged bridges and collapsed roads and slopes, among them are Jalan Raya Timur Barat Hulu Perak, Perak; Jalan Sungai Lembing in Kuantan, Pahang; and Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu. — Bernama