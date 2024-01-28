KULAI, Jan 28 — The National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) recorded losses of RM1.34 billion, in 33,234 online crime cases, from January 1 to December 8 last year.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said that the figures were based on records obtained by the NSRC, through reports from victims via the 997 hotline.

She said that the losses involved six modus operandi, with investment scams recording the most losses at RM437 million, followed by e-commerce (RM383 million), telecommunications (RM334 million), e-finance (RM104 million), love scams (RM41 million) and non-existent loans (RM39 million).

“These figures show an increase. Compared with 2022, the recorded losses were RM804 million, but in 2023, this amount increased to RM1.34 billion,” she told reporters, after launching the SWM Kasih Red Packet Mission programme in the Taman Desa Kulai Neighbourhood Watch Areas (KRT), today.

Teo, who is also the Kulai Member of Parliament, advised the public to be vigilant and not to easily fall for the various tricks of online crime syndicates, especially in investments which promise high returns.

On the programme, Teo said that the ministry is working with SWM Environment Sdn Bhd to support 50 low-income families during the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration.

She said that the heads of households were each given daily necessities and RM100 in cash to help them prepare for the festivities. — Bernama