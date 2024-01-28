IPOH, Jan 28 — The Perak state government will continue the programme of providing free spectacles specifically for B40 school students in the state, said State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman (Exco), Khairudin Abu Hanipah.

Advertisement

He said that the programme, in collaboration with the State Education Department, Yayasan Perak and Persatuan Kebajikan Amal Makmur Negeri Perak, is implemented to ensure that no students miss out on learning due to vision problems, thus helping them undergo learning sessions comfortably and effectively.

“Last year, 1,200 students in the state benefited from the programme. So, this year, we will assess the allocation and the number of students in need of assistance to facilitate Yayasan Perak in planning the distribution of funds,” he said.

He said this when attending an eye examination programme for school students in Perak at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Pari here today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Persatuan Kebajikan Amal Makmur Negeri Perak secretary, K. Nachemutu said that this year, a total of 66 selected secondary, primary, and preschools will participate in the eye examination programme.

“We aim to have 10,000 students undergo this eye examination, and those with eye problems other than shortsightedness will be referred to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for further examination,” he said. — Bernama