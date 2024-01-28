ALOR SETAR, Jan 28 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has managed to bust a diesel smuggling syndicate after detaining a lorry in Sungai Petani yesterday.

Its Kedah director, Affendi Rajini Kanth said they had observed a two-tonne lorry purchasing diesel repeatedly at several petrol stations around Sungai Petani during their operation at 9.50 am.

“Enforcement officers tailing the lorry found that the vehicle purchased RM200 worth of diesel at the first station, RM150 at the second and third station before they were stopped.

“Checks revealed two 1,000 litre capacity tanks connected to two pumps and fuel hoses. The pumps were installed to siphon out fuel from the original tank into the additional tanks and the total amount of fuel confiscated was 232 litres worth RM500,” he said in a statement here tonight, adding that the lorry, pumps, hoses and tanks wroth an estimated RM16,500 were also confiscated.

“The male driver in his 40s was arrested and remanded for further investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he added. — Bernama