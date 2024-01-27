PUTRAJAYA, Jan 27 — Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the ministry was still waiting for a ‘feasible proposal’ from the Tunku Abdul Rahman College (TAR) regarding the settlement of the relocation issue of Kampung Setia Jaya residents in Setapak.

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department said that previously, it had discussed with TAR College and they agreed that the residents could continue to live there until related matters, including the settlement problem, was resolved.

Dr Zaliha said this after officiating at a 2024 Kids Fest event here today.

On Dec 19, last year, media reported that the High Court ordered about 500 residents of Kampung Setia Jaya to vacate the land they were occupying within 18 months.

Following that, Dr Zaliha held several meetings with representatives of the residents of Kampung Setia Jaya and the TAR Education Foundation as the land owner to resolve the issue for the welfare and well-being of the residents.

Speaking of the 2024 Kids Fest, Dr Zaliha said the children’s festival was organised for the first time, not only to make Putrajaya a tourism hub but also as a local animation hub.

She said the local animation market is growing rapidly and the success of various local animations such as Didi & Friends and Omar & Hana proves that local animation is not only comparable, but capable of competing with foreign animations.

“The existence of this festival certainly contributes to the aspiration of the Federal Territory in transforming the Federal Territory of Putrajaya into a smart city based on digitisation,” she said.

Organised by KRU Arena and Universal Music Malaysia with the support of Astro Radio, the 2024 Kids Fest is being held on Jan 27-28 at Padang Semarak in Taman Wetland. — Bernama