KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Last year’s ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour led Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to reflect on the fact that personal nobility is not measured by wealth, monetary value, position or status.

In His Majesty’s Royal Address at the State Banquet held in a hotel here tonight in conjunction with the completion of the reign of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah said personal nobility is measured by a moderate life yet filled with sincerity to live in a society that is strong and united.

“The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour also serves as a lesson for me, and I hope all leaders in the country will always approach the people with sincerity, building bridges of unity that transcend all forms of differences and obstacles,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

Also gracing the event was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Cabinet Ministers were also present.

Al-Sultan Abdullah completes his five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also said that the King as well as the leaders are where the people seek shelter, remain steadfast and loyal, therefore throughout the five years of his reign, His Majesty had offered assistance whenever there were requests and grievances expressed.

Al-Sultan Abdullah added that through the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour and visits throughout the country, the patriotism, loyalty and unity of the people cannot be denied for the benefit of specific agendas.

Describing the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour which started from Tawau, Sabah to Telok Melano, Sarawak from Sept 3 to 13 last year as an ‘unforgetable dream’, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his gratitude to the people of both states for their support and contributions.

“My wish was only to explore Sabah and Sarawak and enjoy the beauty, environment and meet the people from various ethnic groups, culture and tradition.

“It never crossed my mind that there would be such celebrations throughout. The people from all walks of life, ethnic groups, religion, race, came out and lined up along the roads throughout day and night, did not care whether it rained or if the weather was hot, just to welcome me and my family,” His Majesty said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said until today, His Majesty and Tunku Azizah continue to cherish the beautiful experinces that remains almost impossible to describe and at times will watch the video recordings of the 11 days that they were involved in the tour.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also read out a special ‘pantun’ to reflect on the memories created throughout the 2,332 kilometre (km) journey spanning across the Pan Borneo Highway linking Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

Al-Sultan Abdullah’s pantun read as follows :

Kapal belayar patah kemudi,

Ambil pelepah bawa berenang,

Orang Borneo peramah dan berbudi,

Hingga kini saya sekeluarga masih terkenang.

Tinggi merimbun pohon kelapa,

Tempat berteduh seisi keluarga,

Kembara Kenali Borneo payah dilupa,

Beribu tahun dikenang juga.

— Bernama