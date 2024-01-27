KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight expressed confidence that the people had benefited from the justice and prudence of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in ensuring that everyone enjoyed peace throughout His Majesty's reign.

The prime minister said the concern shown by Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for the people's welfare went beyond the confines of the established boundaries between a monarch and his subjects.

“Beginning with prolonged political instability, the spread and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and shifting economic downturns, the country has been placed in uncertainty and crisis.

“However, His Majesty has fulfilled the responsibilities of leadership perfectly, embodying qualities with a people-centric approach which consistently aligns with the rakyat to ensure that peace and well-being remain priorities in any circumstances,” Anwar said.

Anwar said this in his address at the State Banquet held in a hotel here in conjunction with the completion of the reign of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Anwar said the reign of Al-Sultan Abdullah also marked a new chapter in the country's history, with the government administration tested through three changes of prime ministers, requiring efficient leadership and sacrifices beyond ordinary practices.

However, with the Constitutional Monarchy system and its role in the Westminster-style democratic system, the importance of the monarchy, especially in unraveling prolonged political challenges and crises, became evident, he said.

“We witnessed His Majesty's wisdom during the political turmoil with three changes for the Prime Minister's post until the general election held at the end of November 2022, which ultimately showed that no political party obtained a sufficient majority to form the government.

“His Majesty, as witnessed at that time (political turmoil), finally decreed the establishment of a stable and strong government that encompasses all races, all states, and territories in the country as a way to break the political deadlock.

“As they say, the rest is history, and this moment signifies how the Constitutional Monarchy system has become a fitting precedence in addressing political challenges,” he said.

Anwar also expressed appreciation for the wisdom of Al-Sultan Abdullah in establishing a Unity Government that successfully fostered consensus and enabled political stability.

“With this trust and concern for the people, it further strengthens my commitment along with the Cabinet in ensuring good governance of the country to uplift the nation's status and the welfare of the people.

“Insya-Allah, the government is determined to continue efforts and dedicate ourselves wholeheartedly for the sake of the people and our beloved country,” the prime minister said.

Anwar also said that Al-Sultan Abdullah's concern for the country's economic situation injected vigour into the government's commitment to focus on implementing economic structural reforms and enhancing the country's competitiveness to ensure more inclusive, robust and sustainable economic growth.

As a result, Malaysia has achieved the 29th position in terms of government efficiency as reflected in the World Competitiveness Ranking 2023 report,” he added. — Bernama