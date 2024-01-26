KUCHING, Jan 26 — Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, the newly appointed eighth Sarawak Yang DiPertua Negeri, has been described by several state leaders and ordinary Sarawakians as a warm, friendly and approachable man of the people.

All agreed that Wan Junaidi, who received his appointment letter from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara today was the best leader to bear such a great responsibility.

Sarawak Deputy Premier II Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said Wan Junaidi had all the necessary experience to lead the state, especially during a time when the state government has adopted a new approach in developing Sarawak.

“With Tun Wan Junaidi’s experiences, he is the most appropriate person as Sarawak TYT (Governor) for this stage of nation building,” he told Bernama, adding that during Wan Junaidi’s tenure as Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), he successfully implemented several key matters, including amendments to include the Malaysia Agreement 1963 a part of the Federal Constitution, as well as Sarawak and Sabah’s autonomy as regions that formed the Federation of Malaysia.

Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah meanwhile said that Wan Junaidi’s illustrious track record of serving the country made him uniquely qualified to serve as Yang Dipertua Negeri.

“I view this as a very apt decision as he has served for so long in a variety of fields, including legal matters and leadership, and has been a minister, an MP as well as Speaker,” he added.

Sarawakian Jacqueline David, 58, a director of a communications company, expressed confidence that Wan Junaidi could fulfil the aspirations of the people of Sarawak and ensure that the state government continues to bring success and prosperity.

“He will always go to the level of the people and with this new postion, we are sure he will do his best for Sarawak and its people,” she said, adding that from her personal recollection of interviewing him as a journalist, he was a just and fair man who put his heart into his work.

Fellow Sarawakian Siara Anding, 55, a marketing officer, was not only familiar with Wan Junaidi’s reputation but also admired him for not only being Dewan Negara Speaker but his oratory skills.

“We are proud and hope Sarawak continues to be a state that is looked favourably upon by all as we are led by someone with such great personality,” he said.

Finally, a local entrepeneur from Sibu, Gregory Hii Sui Cheng said Wan Junaidi possessed a unique personality, was well educated and a man of the people who always had a kind word for those he met.

“I hope Tun Wan Junaidi will visit Sibu soon to allow the community here to share the joy of meeting him. Nothing but praises for him and looking forward to his continuous guidance to ensure Sarawak remains as a region of harmony in diversity,” he added. — Bernama