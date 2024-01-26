KOTA KINABALU, Jan 26 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor hopes that the federal government through the Transport Ministry will upgrade the services and facilities at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) here.

The Chief Minister’s Department in a statement today said Hajiji had conveyed the request to Transport Minister Anthony Loke when the latter met him at his Menara Kinabalu office here yesterday (January 25).

“The Chief Minister said it was imperative for the facilities services at the KKIA be improved and upgraded as it is the second busiest airport in the country,” said the statement.

Present were Deputy Commodity and Plantations Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin, Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong.

On December 7 last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when visiting Sabah said the federal government was prepared to consider putting up another terminal at KKIA in view of the booming Sabah tourism industry. — Bernama

