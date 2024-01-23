KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — In separate Sessions Courts here today, a housewife faced charges of cheating two women in a luxury designer goods fraud totalling RM1,267,810, which included Hermes handbags, Rolex watches, and Chanel shoes.

Kee Cel Ghen, 36, pleaded not guilty after both charges were read before Judges Azrul Darus and Datin Sabariah Othman.

For the first charge, she was accused of cheating a 25-year-old woman in connection with obtaining 32 types of luxury items by inducing the victim to hand over RM312,300.

The offence was allegedly committed in a house at Jalan 11/17, Taman Fadason between May 6 and July 18 this year.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by between one and 10 years imprisonment and whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

For the second charge, the mother of two was accused of the same offence by deceiving a 30-year-old woman that she would obtain 77 types of luxury goods by inducing the victim to hand over RM916,920.

The offence was allegedly committed in a house at Jalan Udang Rawa, Taman Sri Segambut from May 2 to July 9, 2023, under the same section and Act.

Deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Amir Hanif Ahijman and Raihanah Abd Razak proposed bail of RM35,000 and RM200,000, respectively for both charges.

The accused’s lawyers Syawal Razak and Muhammad Razman Sahat, appealed for a lower sum saying their client had to support her ailing elderly parents.

The courts set bail at RM20,000 and RM50,000, respectively, with one surety and scheduled February 29 for submission of documents. — Bernama