KUANTAN, Jan 25 ― A senior citizen was reported missing after being swept away by strong currents while wading through a flash flood in Sungai Lembing, here.

Kuantan District Police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the victim Lee Yie Chong, 62, who is a shopowner, was said to have gone missing around 7pm.

“The victim is said to have waded through waist-deep water with his wife and son to get to the car parked on higher ground across the road to return home after finishing moving items in their shop to the upper floor.

“Along the way, the victim, who was in the middle, was said to have told his wife that he was tired before being swept away by the strong current,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the victim's wife and child were reportedly clinging to a pole before being rescued by the rescue team.

The flash flood started yesterday afternoon as a result of heavy rain since 3pm causing river water to overflow into the town area while water from the surrounding hills filled the roads and lanes around the town.

However, Wan Mohd Zahari said the rain was easing and the water was beginning to recede last night. ― Bernama