DUNGUN, Jan 25 — Police arrested a man but two others escaped after a chase involving a lorry covering nearly 100km today.

Dungun district police chief, Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir, said that the three men riding in an Isuzu lorry were detected by his team under suspicious circumstances in Kampung Santong, Paka, at 4am today.

She said they instructed the vehicle to stop for inspection but the suspects fled by speeding the lorry into the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) and ramming through the toll plaza barrier in Paka.

“They then drove the lorry towards Kuala Terengganu and exited at the Ajil Toll Plaza before making a U-turn to Dungun, via the Jerangau-Jabor road.

“The suspects also rammed another toll plaza barrier when exiting the LPT2 and a roadblock in the Jerangau area before taking the Tok Kah road and exiting at the Kampung Pulau Serai intersection towards Dungun town,” she said here today.

Maizura said that the lorry later stopped near the Nibong bridge, before the driver and his accomplices, both in their 30s, fled.

However, another suspect, a 35-year-old man from Kuantan, Pahang, failed to escape and was apprehended by the police at 6.55am today.

“Upon inspecting the rear of the vehicle, police found a 44.2-metre-long Telekom Malaysia cable believed to be stolen by the suspects.

“Currently, the police are tracking down the two suspects who are still at large, and the detained suspect has nine previous records related to drugs. We will conduct a urine test on him,” she said. — Bernama