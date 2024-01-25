IPOH, Jan 25 — The Perak police have assured that they will conduct a transparent investigation into the case involving a Form Four girl who claimed she was raped by a junior police officer holding the rank of Sergeant last year.

“We will conduct a transparent investigation following the standard operating procedure, treating this case like any other. Regardless of the subject being a police officer,” said Perak deputy police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris.

He was speaking to reporters at the Perak PDRM High Profile Policing programme in conjunction with the state-level Thaipusam celebrations, here today.

Asked about claims on social media disputing that no arrest has been made in the case, Azizi said police needed to confirm several things first.

“We will resolve this matter shortly because there are some things that involve investigation, sometimes they are not straightforward. If it is straightforward we can take further action,” he said.

Yesterday, there were media reports of the 16-year-old student alleging that the incident happened twice in July and October 2023, in the parking area of a supermarket in the Perak Tengah district. — Bernama