KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang wishes all Hindus in the country a Happy Thaipusam.

He conveyed the greetings through a posting on his official Facebook account yesterday.

“May this celebration continue to strengthen the relationship between Malaysians of all races and religions.

“We must remember that diversity is the strength of harmony in this country,” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali also extended their Thaipusam greetings on their respective Facebook accounts.

“In the spirit of togetherness, we can further strengthen unity among communities of different religions and races. Thaipusam also allows us to appreciate the uniqueness of every tradition in Malaysia.

“Together we build a society which adheres to the values of harmony and diversity. Happy Thaipusam!” said Dr Zaliha. ― Bernama