KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― The federal government has agreed to help the Subramaniar Swamy Temple committee, Batu Caves in terms of its development funds, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the matter had been discussed and agreed upon at a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

“This committee has already given a briefing about the changes made over the years, especially in terms of buildings in the temple area and they still want to continue with further works and need allocations,” he told reporters here today.

However, he said the allocation amount would be handled once his ministry receives the application from the temple's committee.

Meanwhile, Gobind, who is also the Damansara Member of Parliament, said his ministry would ensure that all information and visuals on the Thaipusam celebration could be channelled worldwide for everyone to get a feel of the values and culture in Malaysia.

“I believe we will see more people coming here to experience this celebration. So, this is something I have asked to be looked into,” he said.

On January 19, the Batu Caves Hindu Temple management was reported to have said that it would build an escalator at the tourist attraction this year as an alternative to the 272 steps for devotees and visitors to reach the Sri Subramaniar cave temple.

Temple committee chairman Tan Sri R. Nadarajah said the escalator is one of two projects that would begin this year after Thaipusam, along with the construction of a multipurpose hall estimated to cost RM35 million. ― Bernama