PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed all security agencies to work together to combat smuggling activities which resulted in Malaysia losing tens of billions of ringgit.

Describing the smuggling activities as “becoming increasingly complicated, he said, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) and other security agencies need to work together to eliminate the problem.

“Cooperation with other enforcement agencies such as Customs, PDRM, APMM and the (single) border agency is very important. It is important to work together because we are dealing with greedy people, sophisticated smugglers and loss of revenue due to smuggling of fuel, cooking oil, drugs, cigarettes and alcohol, which amounted to tens of billions of ringgit,” he said.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said this when speaking at the 42nd World Customs Day celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Center (PICC) here today.

Anwar said JKDM and PDRM have proven their competence in efforts to combat drug smuggling with the arrests of syndicate members and confiscation of goods.

“We are witnessing an impressive record including by JKDM in efforts to combat drug smuggling involving huge amounts. PDRM has also arrested a kingpin in Sabah,” he said.

According to a recent media report, JKDM thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs weighing 6.13 kilogrammes worth RM1.22 million, which was found hidden in a piece of luggage at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, Sepang, last January 9.

In appreciating the contributions by the security forces in the country, Anwar said the government would give priority to implementing housing projects for all the security agencies this year through a special tender.

“Priority for housing was given to PDRM, the Malaysian Armed Forces, APMM and JKDM in 2024. I ask that it be expedited and not follow the normal tender process, but through special tenders (because)...when there is negotiation usually 10 or 20 per cent is leaked to others,” he said, adding that the welfare of members of the security forces is always the government's priority.

Meanwhile, Anwar reminded members of the country’s security forces to carry out their duties sincerely and always emphasise good governance.

“The basic pillar underlying all this is our service, our sincerity and the way we manage (tasks) with good governance,” he said. ― Bernama