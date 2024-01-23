KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Police will record the statement of the organisers of the “Himpunan Selamatkan Rakyat” gathering at Gate 2 of Istana Negara here this morning for failing to comply with the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the organisers have been identified and will be called in to give their statements soon.

He said police have opened an investigation paper under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“There were no untoward incidents during the rally which ended at 11.30am,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Bernama’s observation showed an estimated 1,000 people attended the gathering organised by the secretariat of Pembela Tanah Air (Peta), a non-governmental organisation.

Also present at the gathering were former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and president of Pertubuhan Perkasa Pribumi Malaysia (Perkasa) Syed Hassan Syed Ali.

Syed Hassan and Peta secretary-general Mohd Aswanizam Alias then submitted a memorandum to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, which was received by representatives of Istana Negara, which among others, was to convey the grievances of the people regarding the national economy.

Yesterday, Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said police did not receive any application for a permit from the organisers to hold the gathering. — Bernama