KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded all parties not to deceive or evade paying tax to the government.

Anwar who is also finance minister said he himself paid his due as imposed by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) of RM500 for one barrel of olive oil presented by a friend from an Arab country.

“... my old friend is an Arab, he sends me one drum of olive oil every year. I will bring it to the family and friends as the oil is from the trees planted in his house.

“This year, Klang Customs imposed a tax of RM500 on me. I said I am not in business but I will not appeal. I want to relate this as an example, if the Prime Minister has to pay taxes, other people should not try to deceive the government,” he said.

Anwar was speaking at the 42nd World Customs Day celebration here today. ― Bernama

