KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Seven members of a family were arrested to assist in investigations into the horrific murder of an intellectually-challenged woman, 20, at a house in Jalan Serdang Raya 1, Seri Kembangan, near here yesterday.

All the suspects arrested are local citizens comprising four men and three women, aged between 25 and 79, from Klang Valley.

Serdang police chief ACP AA Anbalagan said in a statement tonight that police received notification of the case at 12.12pm from a woman informing that her 20-year-old sister had died in an assault at the house.

He said the victim who holds an OKU card (person with mental disability), had scolded and pinched the two children of one member of the family, a two-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy.

Following that, in the ensuing altercation the OKU woman was beaten with a long stick and scalded with a hot iron repeatedly on her body with injuries which proved to be fatal.

According to Anbalagan, the disabled victim was baby-sitting the two children in question and the cause of her death is pending the autopsy being held at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang.

“Four suspects were remanded for seven days starting today until this Sunday to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder while three suspects aged 25 to 79 years were given police bail.

“We are appealing to members of the public who have information regarding this case to directly contact investigating officer ASP Rosnani at 018-2771866,” he said. — Bernama