KUCHING, Jan 22 — The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government is looking to assign local councillors to serve in respective zones as opposed to constituencies, its minister Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said.

The Deputy Premier said this is to enable residents to identify their designate councillors and be able to communicate with them easily.

“For instance, under Kota Sentosa, half of the constituency is under the jurisdiction of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) while the other half is under Padawan Municipal Council (MPP). Then, people will think of which councillor should they approach first.

“So, I’ve decided to have the councillors be designated under zones so that it’s easier for the people to contact them,” he told reporters when met after officiating the MBKS Light-Switching Ceremony of the Padungan White Cat here last night.

Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawa assemblyman, also said that it is rather unfortunate that many people were still unaware of who their councillors are.

“They know who their YBs (elected representatives) are and may even have their contact numbers but sadly, they do not know who their councillors are.

“Please do not forget that councillors are on the front line, and they are the third tier of the government,” he said.

He said he has informed Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng as well as the mayors in Sibu and Miri to find ways to circulate the contact details of zone councillors with the people.

“I have told the mayors that during my term, we must try our best to ensure that all the zone councillors’ name and contact numbers are available to the public.

“They must know who their respective councillors are apart from just the mayors,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Sim participated in the light-up ceremony of the Padungan White Cat which has been dressed up in an auspicious red costume in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration.

This year, the popular and iconic statue of Kuching is joined by an ‘eco-dragon’ statue, made of recycled items such as plastic bottles and compact discs, to usher in the Year of the Dragon.

Also present were Wee and Kuching South deputy mayor Dato Dr Zaiedi Suhaili. — Borneo Post Online