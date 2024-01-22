PUTRAJAYA, Jan 22 — All civil servants are required to register and update their information on the Central Database Hub (Padu) system by February 15.

The Public Service Department (JPA), in a post on its Facebook page, said one of the importance of registering with Padu is to ensure that eligible individuals do not miss out on targeted subsidies, assistance and social protection.

The department also uploaded a circular dated January 17 addressed to all secretaries-general of ministries, heads of federal departments, state secretaries and heads of statutory bodies at the federal, state and local government levels regarding the matter.

The document signed by Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting on January 14, had urged civil servants to update their information and data on the system as soon as possible.

The primary function of Padu, launched by Anwar on January 2, is to help people update their personal data so that the government can channel targeted subsidies more effectively and prevent leakages.

According to the circular, the cooperation and commitment of all quarters are crucial to ensure the success of the Padu initiative. — Bernama

