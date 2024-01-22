KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A special telecommunications package with exclusive discounts for all p-hailing workers will be announced tomorrow, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said from discussions with chief executive officers of all telecommunications companies today, a decision was reached to provide a special telecommunications package for this group.

Fahmi said the Madani Government is aware of the complaints from these workers and hoped that the government’s efforts would somewhat alleviate their difficulties and help them carry out their daily tasks.

“The government understands the difficulties faced by our rider brothers who toil to deliver food and packages for everyone, especially under the scorching sun and heavy rain.

Advertisement

“This is a small victory for all workers in the p-hailing industry. Thank you, riders, for serving us all this time,” he said in a Facebook post.

In the same post, Fahmi also shared the story of a Foodpanda food delivery rider, a father of two, on the challenges faced by workers in the profession.

Fahmi said the man only earns about RM4,000 per month, with his wife not working, and that income is not sufficient to cover the rising cost of living.

Advertisement

“What is more saddening is that he hasn’t been able to pay his phone bill for two months. There were times when he had to borrow RM200 from a friend just to pay the bill, considering that the use of the phone is the most essential need for a rider.

“As a father, I understand the challenges he faces. We chatted for almost 40 minutes, and the idea to do something (introduce a special internet package) to help our rider community came about,” he said. — Bernama