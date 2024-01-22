KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — AirAsia X (AAX) has announced the service resumption of its Kuala Lumpur to Xi’An route and they are now offering promo all-in fares from as low as RM469 one-way. According to the low-cost medium and long-haul carrier, AirAsia X is now the only airline connecting Kuala Lumpur directly to the iconic Chinese city.

AirAsia X launched the Kuala Lumpur to Xi’An route back in 2014 but eventually, it was suspended due to the pandemic. Xi’An is the capital of Shaanxi Province and it is the oldest surviving capital of China with thousands of years of Chinese heritage and history. Some of the key attractions include the Terracotta warriors of China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, the Great Wild Goose Pagoda and the Muslim Quarter.

AirAsia X flights between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Xi’An (XIY) will resume on April 4, 2024 and it will operate 3 flights weekly (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). According to the airline, the new route aligns with AAX’s commitment to strengthen its presence in China with five destinations while complementing the AirAsia Group’s 12th destination in Mainland China.

AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail said, “We are proud to be the only airline connecting Kuala Lumpur directly to Xi’An with this route resumption. Resuming this route to Xi’An as part of our ever-growing network proves our steadfast commitment to our growth strategies in Greater China, especially in this significant year that marks the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations. As we expand our footprint in China, we wholeheartedly support Malaysia and China’s visa-free initiatives which facilitate easier travel between the two countries. We look forward to contributing to the continued success of the longstanding diplomatic relations between our two nations through tourism.”

AirAsia offers fares from RM469 with free 20kg luggage

To celebrate the service resumption, AirAsia is offering all-in fares for Kuala Lumpur to Xi’An, starting from RM469 one way. These fares are available for booking starting today, January 22 until January 28, 2024, for the travel period, April 4 until October 26, 2024.

As an added bonus, AirAsia is offering a 20kg free baggage allowance for passengers who book their flights between January 22 and January 31, 2024. Do note that the free baggage allowance offer is only applicable for selected flights during the initial booking on a first-come first-served basis.

The advertised all-in one-way fares include airport taxes, MAVCOM fees, fuel surcharge and other applicable fees. However, other optional add-ons including extra checked baggage allowance, preferred seating and meals are sold separately.

In case you missed it, Malaysians can now travel to China visa-free for up to 15 days. Malaysia is among the six countries to be given visa-free entry from December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024. — SoyaCincau