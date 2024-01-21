KOTA TINGGI, Jan 21 — Three key mosques overseen by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will be actively involved in the government’s initiative to endorse and promote the #GengSubuhMacamJumaat campaign.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the campaign would be expanded at the federal level, building on the success initiated by celebrity Alif Satar, and the success of the Semarak Subuh Programme by the Johor government.

He said the three mosques are Masjid Negara, Masjid Putra and Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin.

Collaborating with relevant agencies and celebrities, plans are underway to organise programs under the tagline #GengSubuhMacamJumaat, with the inaugural event scheduled for January 27, he added.

“We will collaborate with anyone doing good deeds. So I hope youths like Alif Satar, with his celebrity status, will lead these young people towards doing good,” he told reporters here today.

He was responding to queries on whether the success of gathering a congregation of more than 12,000 people at the Semarak Subuh programme and the #GengSubuhMacamJumaat campaign at Sultan Iskandar Mosque, Bandar Dato’ Onn in Johor Bahru yesterday, will be extended to the federal level.

He added that it was touching to see many young people at the Semarak Subuh Programme yesterday, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid.

The Semarak Subuh Programme, initiated by Onn Hafiz, was started on January 5 covering 56 state constituencies in Johor, involving 838 mosques and 1,942 surau.

The #GengSubuhMacamJumaat campaign, initiated by Alif in December last year, has gained popularity and has been embraced by influencers nationwide.

On a separate note, Mohd Na’im, who is in Johor on a two-day post-flood mission, said various forms of aid amounting to more than RM1.5 million from six agencies under his purview have been distributed to flood victims.

Earlier, Mohd Na’im presented aid to 120 heads of households affected by the flood in Kampung Sungai Telor, near here this afternoon. — Bernama