LABUAN, Jan 21 — Labuan must secure alternative water sources and reduce its reliance on mainland Sabah for its water supply, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said these alternative water sources were a crucial long-term solution to its water supply challenges.

“Considering the occasional disruptions to water supply from the mainland, Labuan must have new water sources. I have initiated discussions on the development direction of water supply projects in Labuan to identify new sources that can alleviate its dependence on mainland Sabah.

“This strategic move will ensure a more stable and secure water supply for the entire island,” he said after visiting the pipe replacement project at the Pulau Enoe main water distribution station, here today.

Labuan receives its water supply from the Lawa Gadong Water Treatment Plant in Beaufort through a 25.7 km undersea pipeline leading to the Pulau Enoe main water distribution tank.

Fadillah said the ongoing water pipe replacement works aimed at resolving persistent leakages, acknowledging its challenges, including the need for additional manpower and credible contractors.

“The solution to Labuan’s water issues will take time, and we are committed to addressing the critical aspects first...we will systematically replace broken water pipes and work towards medium and long-term solutions,” Fadillah said, adding that an allocation had been approved for the replacement of the 1.5 km main water distribution pipe at Pulau Enoe, set to complete in 2025.

In the Malaysia Madani 2024 Budget, RM300 million has been set aside to facilitate the repair and replacement of water pipes in Pulau Enoe and Bukit Kalam by the second quarter of 2024. — Bernama