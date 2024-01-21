KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — A foreign man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in an armed robbery at a pet shop in Taman Muda, Ampang on November 22, last year.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the 31-year-old suspect was arrested in Ampang on Friday following a police report lodged by a 54-year-old pet shop owner.

In the preliminary investigation into the 3.56pm robbery, the suspect is believed to have entered a pet shop carrying a machete while his accomplice was waiting outside the shop.

“The suspect is believed to have fled with a sum of money with his friend on a motorcycle. Further check also found that the suspect’s accomplice had been accused of stealing a motorcycle. The suspect is now remanded for seven days until January 26,” he said in a statement, here today.

In another development, a man on the police’s wanted list related to a drug case was arrested in Jalan Hujan Gerimis, Overseas Union Garden, on Friday, on suspicion of being involved in cable theft.

Mohd Azam said the arrest of the 34-year-old suspect was made following a police report lodged by a technician, at 11.49am on the same day, regarding cables which had been cut and stolen, involving RM6,000 in losses.

He said that the suspect also tested positive for drugs.

“The suspect, a lorry driver, also has 18 records related to crime and drugs and is now remanded for four days until January 23,” he said adding the police seized a Mitsubishi-type lorry, a cutting tool and cable wires to assist with the investigation. — Bernama