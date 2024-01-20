BUTTERWORTH, Jan 20 — The construction of a temporary pipe diversion across Sungai Perai, along the sides of Ampang Jajar bridge, has reached 50 per cent, and is expected to be completed on February 2.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that the diversion pipe construction work, including the installation of two 600-millimetre (mm) pipes was going smoothly, and on schedule.

He said that the operation of these two pipes was a temporary solution, which would deal with the greater risk of leakage, compared with the leaking riverbed pipe in Sungai Perai.

“The two 600mm pipes are to temporarily replace the 1,350 mm riverbed pipe in the Sungai Perai which leaked recently; the new pipes can be used for between six and eight months before the new project of the Sungai Perai is carried out,” he said to reporters, after visiting Sungai Perai here.

Advertisement

During the visit to the site, further information was also given by the chief executive officer of Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP), K. Pathmanathan. The state Infrastructure and Digital Committee chairman, Zairil Khir Johari, was also present.

Chow added that, once the temporary pipe diversion installation work is completed, there will be a scheduled water supply disruption, involving 120,000 users, especially in the Barat Daya region.

He said that, however, the water supply disruption will last for only around 16 to 24 hours, and PBAPP will notify the consumers in advance so that affected users can prepare early by storing water supplies.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pathmanathan said that, until today, PBAPP has borne losses of as much as 154 million litres per day (MLD), from the leakage of the riverbed pipe in Sungai Perai.

“With the operation of the two 600mm pipes above the water surface, the riverbed pipe will cease operation, and then PBAPP will seek the approval of its board of directors to start work on a new 1,350mm pipeline across the river, with its support structure as a permanent solution,” he said.

He said that the permanent solution was necessary because PBAPP needed a new 1,350mm pipeline section which could handle more high-pressure water flow than the two 600mm pipes.

Besides, he added that PBAPP cannot permanently load pipes and water masses on the Ampang Jajar bridge for the sake of public interest and the guarantee of water supply. — Bernama