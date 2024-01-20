KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — A car was badly damaged after a concrete block fell on it from the seventh floor of an under-construction car park building at the Jelatek People’s Housing Project (PPR) here this morning.

A Bernama survey at the scene of the incident found that in the incident that occurred at about 11.30am, the car’s roof was badly damaged and so too were its front and rear windscreens as well as all its windows. The car in question was a Perodua Bezza model whereas there were also four other cars that were damaged due to falling debris.

A PPR Jelatek resident, Mohd Fadil Md Razal said the damaged Perodua Bezza belonged to his brother.

Advertisement

“At the time of the incident, I heard a huge sound... As I stay in Block 9 of the apartments, I immediately rushed out to find that a concrete block had landed on my brother’s car,” he told Bernama today.

“There were also other cars that were affected by the falling concrete block. For example, a Honda CRV suffered a cracked windscreen and a dent on the roof after being hit by falling concrete debris.”

He said the CRV belonged to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) whose officer was on duty at the Jelatek PPR Digital Media Centre when the incident happened.

Advertisement

“Part of the concrete block at the seventh floor of the project was believed to have been hit by a crane that was operating,” said MCMC deputy director Juliana Irni Jamaludin when met at the location of the incident.

“Fortunately, no one was in the car and no one suffered any injuries at the time of the incident.”

Another resident, Mohd Asyraf Rozali said the incident was the worst one that has befallen residents since the construction of the car park building which began in 2021, and he hoped that Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) would review the safety level of the construction site.

Mohd Asyraf, who has been living at the PPR (apartments) since 1997, claimed that the construction area in question had no safety barriers (scaffolding), and hoped that DBKL would be able to properly cover all areas under construction.

“Furthermore, the Jelatek PPR car park area which is under construction was originally earmarked for a children’s playground. So now, the area around the construction project is where the children often play because there is no playground,” he added. — Bernama