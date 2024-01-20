PADANG BESAR, Jan 20 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will deploy its enforcement officers at seven national border checkpoints in four states, namely Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Kelantan, to combat leakage and smuggling of controlled and subsidised goods into neighbouring countries.

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the deployment of KPDN enforcement officers will go on until the establishment of the Single Border Agency (SBA) and this is also in line with the government’s move to re-target subsidies this year.

“Our officers, during this period, will conduct periodic monitoring of enforcement operations under three acts namely the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122), the Copyright Act 1987 (Act 332) and the Trademarks Act 2019 (Act 815).

“With the immediate deployment of our officers at these seven entrances, they will be able to see for themselves and respond to the enforcement department at the ministry level, and how we can improve the enforcement operation,” he said after visiting the Padang Besar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here today.

He said his ministry would hold talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) and the Malaysian Immigration Department to allow KPDN enforcement officers to be stationed at the country’s entry gates like (officers of) the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

Armizan said the placement of KPDN enforcement officers does not mean that there will be an additional ‘layer’ of new security check at the country’s entry points, but instead it will be integrated into the existing inspection process.

Besides that, he said KPDN will also continue the implementation of Ops Tiris where this year the scope of the operation will be expanded to monitor other controlled items such as sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, RON95 petrol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“To this end, enforcement of the Control of Supplies (Prohibition on Export) Order 2011 which prohibits any person from exporting any controlled goods (includes cooking oil, sugar, rice), will be comprehensively enforced at all the country’s border entry (exit) points,” he said.

He said KPDN will also strengthen cooperation with enforcement agencies at the national border to improve border control and will improve standard operating procedures for Agency Handover Cases from other enforcement agencies.

“KPDN will also carry out monitoring and inspections at business outlets of wholesalers and retailers in border areas and carry out audits against diesel wholesalers, controlled goods permit holders, booking (freight confirmation) and exporting companies to obtain details of supply sources, distribution and sales,” he said. — Bernama