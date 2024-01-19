KLANG, Jan 19 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said that the reappointment of Pestech Technology Sdn Bhd as a contractor for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) aerotrains this time with IJM Construction Sdn Bhd has no interference with the ministry.

He explained that it was not a government contract and that the company was awarded the contract by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

“The whole contract is under MAHB. Eventually, of course, they did report to the ministry but in terms of awarding of the contract, it is purely under the board of directors of MAHB.

“There was no interference with the ministry even though we have a representative which is our Deputy Secretary General who is on the board of directors,” he told reporters at a press conference here, today.

He further mentioned that any questions regarding the project's elevated expenses, amounting to approximately 15 per cent, should be directed to MAHB.

“As far as cost is concerned, I think MAHB can answer that,” he said.

On Wednesday, it was reported that MAHB agreed to finalise the project in collaboration with Alstom Transport Systems (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and a joint venture comprising IJM Construction Sdn Bhd and Pestech Technology.

MAHB terminated Pestech’s contract for the aerotrain project last year, valued at RM742.95 million, citing prolonged delays in its delivery.