KUCHING, Jan 19 ― A relief centre (PPS) has been opened early today at Dewan Millenia, Debak, about 270 kilometres from here to accommodate flood victims.

According to the Secretariat of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, the PPS was opened at 1.30am to accommodate 30 people from six families.

The flood evacuees are from Kampung Lalang, Kampung Bungey and Kampung Babu.

Floods hit the villages following continuous rain since yesterday. ― Bernama

