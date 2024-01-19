KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 ― A total of 26 stall operators selling “ikan singgang” at Jalan Dewan Sultan Sulaiman 1, Kampung Baru here, will be relocated to the newly set up Medan Selera Singgang Madani @ Batu Bata, Titiwangsa.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement informed that the demolition of the row of stalls at the original site is scheduled for January 22 and the notice to vacate the site has been issued since October last year.

According to DBKL, the notice required all vendors to vacate the site by December 31 last year, with a reminder notice issued earlier this month.

The new location is expected to offer greater comfort to stall operators and visitors.

“The original site had stalls situated next to a temporary poultry processing centre, which could generate unpleasant odours for visitors and the overall cleanliness in the business area was not satisfactory.

“The site is also involved in the implementation of the road widening project,” read the statement.

The statement notes that DBKL has conducted several engagement sessions with the stall operators since 2021, to discuss various incentives and offers aimed at ensuring the long-term viability of their businesses following the relocation to the new site.

The incentives include a three-month rental waiver upon relocation to Medan Selera Singgang Madani @ Batu Bata, in addition to beautification and improved lighting along the pedestrian pathway from Titiwangsa LRT station to the food court for the safety of visitors.

The new site was previously known as Medan Selera Damai @ Batu Bata, but a name change to Medan Selera Singgang Madani @ Batu Bata was made to preserve the ikan singgang brand, which is the main attraction for food enthusiasts in the federal capital. ― Bernama