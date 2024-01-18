GEORGE TOWN, Jan 18 — Penang has added another direct international flight destination to its list this year with two more in discussions to boost the state’s tourism industry, said state exco Wong Hon Wai.

The tourism and creative economy committee chairman said Flydubai Airlines will launch its inaugural flight linking Dubai to Penang on February 10.

“This will expand Penang’s network of direct flights to the Middle East,” he said when contacted today.

Currently, Penang has 13 direct international flights to cities such as Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Hong Kong, Medan, Jakarta, Surabaya, Banda Aceh, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City and Doha.

“The addition of Dubai will bring it up to 14 and we are in discussions with Shanghai and India for two more direct flights,” he said.

Penang exco Wong Hon Wai at the IndiGo office. ― Picture by Opalyn Mok

Wong, in a statement today, said he recently visited the IndiGo airlines headquarters in New Delhi in India to discuss the possibility of establishing direct flights from India to Penang.

“The airline is working on the details of the direct flight so I can’t reveal the exact location or date yet,” he said.

He said the state had also reached out to an airline from Shanghai, China to discuss the potential of a direct flight from Shanghai to Penang.

Wong visited China Eastern Airlines and JunYao Airlines in Shanghai during the ITB China travel trade show last September.

“We will be exploring more direct flight destinations in other countries this year,” he said.

“The introduction of more direct international flights to Penang is important to boost the tourism industry in the state,” he added.

Aside from making it more convenient for travelers, he said the direct international flights will also strengthen Penang’s position as a top tourism destination in Asia.