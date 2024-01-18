KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 ― MetMalaysia today issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Pahang and Johor until Saturday.

In a statement, the Meteorological Department said, that in Pahang, continuous rain is expected to occur over Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin, while in Johor, the areas are Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru.

Similar weather condition is also expected to occur until tomorrow over several districts in Sarawak, namely Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah. ― Bernama

