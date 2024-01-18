KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) today filed a police report against former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over his remarks suggesting that the Indian community in Malaysia is still not fully loyal to the country.

The police report was lodged by AMK Central Leadership Council member M. Sathasivam at the Travers police station.

Sathasivam arrived at the police station at 5pm and filed the report in about an hour.

When met by reporters, Sathasivam said that as a former prime minister, Dr Mahathir should refrain from making statements that may jeopardise peace and racial unity in the country.

He said Dr Mahathir need not question the loyalty of the Chinese and Indians to the country, considering his 22-year tenure as prime minister with support from various communities, including the Chinese and Indians.

“Now that the Chinese and Indians no longer support him, we are accused of being disloyal to the country.

“Tun (Dr Mahathir) needs to stop making such statements as they reflect the uncertain political situation in Malaysia and may deter foreign investors from investing here,” he said.

Also present was PKR Central deputy secretary-general S. Thiban.

Meanwhile, Sathasivam said he would instruct AMK branches nationwide to file police reports regarding the statement.

“I am confident the police will conduct a thorough investigation into the report,” he said.

Dr Mahathir, in an exclusive online interview with an Indian satellite TV channel Thanthi TV recently, claimed that Malaysian Indians were still not completely loyal to this country as they were still tied to their country of origin. — Bernama