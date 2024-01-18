KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 ― The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) is developing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system to simplify the approval for halal certificate applications.

Jakim's Halal Management Division director, Mohamad Zamri Mohamed Shapik, said the technology is expected to help Jakim, especially in analysing ingredients in food products.

He said the most complicated aspect of approving a halal certificate application involves checking the ingredients in a product.

“For example, in the application for halal food certification in hotels, there are hundreds of menus that we need to check and there are thousands of ingredients.

“If we do it manually, it requires a lot of energy. So using AI will not only be a big help to us and the industry but also speed up the halal certificate application process,” he said.

He was speaking as a guest on Bernama's Ruang Bicara programme, here last night.

Mohamad Zamri also mentioned that Malaysia's Halal certification remains globally recognised, securing the top spot among 81 countries for the 10th consecutive year.

Emphasising the need for continuity, he stressed the importance of maintaining high integrity and adherence to established standards to ensure Malaysia's halal certification remains respected on a global scale. ― Bernama