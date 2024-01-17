KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Universiti Malaya (UM) is planning to establish its global education centre, focusing on high-tech fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G technology, e-commerce, green economy, digital economy and high-end manufacturing in China soon.

In a statement, UM expressed its intention to establish training centres on its campus, here for similar fields, involving the participation of leading multinational industries or companies from China.

This development follows a courtesy visit by a delegation from UM, led by its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman, to the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, OuYang Yujing, at the Embassy of China in Malaysia last Monday.

According to the statement, the meeting involved discussions on a potential government-to-government memorandum of understanding in higher education between both parties.

Advertisement

“This visit served as a crucial platform for UM’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with esteemed universities in China. The successful meeting between Prof Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azuan and His Excellency Ouyang Yujing marked a milestone, as UM became the first Malaysian university to visit the Embassy of China under his leadership.

“His Excellency expressed strong support for UM, anticipating that collaborations in higher education between Malaysia and China will further prosper, especially as both nations celebrate the 50th anniversary of their bilateral ties in 2024,” read the statement. — Bernama

Advertisement